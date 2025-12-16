Mississippi State plays Alabama State after Nwaedozi’s 21-point game

Alabama State Lady Hornets (3-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Alabama State after Favour Nwaedozi scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 87-64 win over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nwaedozi averaging 4.3.

The Lady Hornets have gone 0-5 away from home. Alabama State is third in the SWAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Charlese McClendon averaging 3.7.

Mississippi State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 35.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiney McPhaul is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nwaedozi is averaging 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

McClendon is scoring 7.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Taylor Smith is averaging 6.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

