Mississippi State hosts Memphis after Hubbard’s 34-point game

Memphis Tigers (4-6) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-5)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Memphis after Josh Hubbard scored 34 points in Mississippi State’s 87-83 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Mississippi State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Memphis gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Memphis has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Ballard is averaging seven points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.