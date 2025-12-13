Mississippi State hosts Breland and Southern Miss

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (7-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (7-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Mississippi State after Hayleigh Breland scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 81-73 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Mississippi State is sixth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 54.1 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

The Lady Eagles have gone 1-1 away from home. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Mississippi State averages 77.3 points, 8.1 more per game than the 69.2 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss scores 25.9 more points per game (80.0) than Mississippi State allows (54.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiney McPhaul is shooting 54.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 7.7 points.

Carly Keats is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.

