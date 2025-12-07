Mississippi State faces San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5;…

San Francisco Dons (5-4) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4)

Tupelo, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Mississippi State square off at Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Mississippi State is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dons are 5-4 in non-conference play. San Francisco is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Mississippi State scores 80.4 points, 11.8 more per game than the 68.6 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 75.7 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 80.3 Mississippi State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 23.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3%.

Ryan Beasley averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Mookie Cook is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.