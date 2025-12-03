Mississippi State faces Georgia Tech following Epps’ 21-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) Atlanta; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5;…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Georgia Tech after Jayden Epps scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 87-81 overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 3-4 to start the season. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Achor Achor averaging 7.6.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 12.2 more points per game (79.7) than Georgia Tech allows to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Mouhamed Sylla is averaging 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 59.7%.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 23.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Epps is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

