Mississippi State Bulldogs play the Pittsburgh Panthers on 3-game win streak

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will attempt…

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Pittsburgh.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Mississippi State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Pittsburgh is fifth in the ACC with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Fatima Diakhate averaging 9.3.

Mississippi State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Pittsburgh averages 8.2 more points per game (63.0) than Mississippi State allows (54.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Francis is shooting 48.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Mikayla Johnson is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Diakhate is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.