Minnesota visits No. 6 Purdue on 3-game road skid

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -20.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota travels to No. 6 Purdue looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Boilermakers are 4-1 in home games. Purdue averages 85.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Isaac Asuma averaging 4.3.

Purdue averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Cade Tyson is averaging 21.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.2 points.

