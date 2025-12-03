Minnesota upsets No. 22 Indiana 73-64 in Big Ten debut for Medved as DeVries suffers first loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota upset No. 22 Indiana 73-64 on…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota upset No. 22 Indiana 73-64 on Wednesday in the Big Ten debut for both head coaches, the Gophers’ Niko Medved and the Hoosiers’ Darian DeVries.

Langston Reynolds scored 17 points and Isaac Asuma added 15 for the Gophers (5-4, 1-0), who used a 40-25 rebounding advantage to hand the Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1) their first loss under DeVries and hold them to a season-low score after they were averaging nearly 90 points entering the game.

Bobby Durkin’s 3-pointer with 4:08 left gave Minnesota its largest lead of the game. The Gophers ended a nine-game losing streak to Indiana despite missing eight free throws and having three players in the eight-man rotation pick up four fouls.

Tayton Conerway had 18 points for the Hoosiers, who went 8 for 27 from 3-point range.

Minnesota’s first month under Medved has hardly been smooth, with a roster nowhere near full strength. Starting point guard Chansey Willis Jr. just had season-ending surgery on his foot. But the Gophers made up for what they lacked in depth and scoring with hustle and defense.

Grayson Grove ran down DeVries to block his dunk attempt with the Hoosiers up 29-22. That came early in a stretch of 8:38 without a basket for Indiana that lasted well after intermission.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson capped a 10-2 run in the second half with a crowd-energizing block, defensive rebound and 3-pointer sequence that gave Minnesota a 53-45 lead and momentum to make it a game to the end.

Up next

Indiana faces its toughest test to date against No. 6 Louisville in Indianapolis on Saturday. Minnesota’s next game is even more daunting: at No. 1 Purdue on Dec. 10.

