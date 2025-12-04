Minnesota upsets No. 22 Indiana 73-64 in Big Ten debut for Medved as DeVries suffers first loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota upset No. 22 Indiana 73-64 on…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cade Tyson had 17 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota upset No. 22 Indiana 73-64 on Wednesday in the Big Ten debut for both head coaches, the Gophers’ Niko Medved and the Hoosiers’ Darian DeVries.

Langston Reynolds scored 17 points and Isaac Asuma added 15 for the Gophers (5-4, 1-0), who used a 40-25 rebounding advantage to hand the Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1) their first loss under DeVries and hold them to a season-low score after they were averaging nearly 90 points entering the game.

Bobby Durkin’s 3-pointer with 4:08 left gave Minnesota its largest lead of the game. The Gophers ended a nine-game losing streak to Indiana despite missing eight free throws and having three players in the eight-man rotation pick up four fouls.

Tayton Conerway had 18 points for the Hoosiers, who went 8 for 27 from 3-point range.

NO. 9 BYU 91, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 60

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — AJ Dybantsa and Keba Keita each scored 22 points to lead No. 9 BYU to a victory over California Baptist.

Keita added 14 rebounds to help the Cougars (7-1) win their fourth straight neutral-site game — though this one was played in their home state about 45 miles from campus. Robert Wright III had 15 points and 11 assists.

BYU shot 55% from the field and forced 14 turnovers. The Cougars totaled 15 points off turnovers and outscored Cal Baptist 48-28 in the paint.

NO. 10 IOWA ST. 132, ALCORN ST. 68

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made his first eight 3-point shots while scoring 27 points and No. 10 Iowa State prepped for its weekend visit to top-ranked Purdue by setting a program scoring record in a rout of Alcorn State.

The Cyclones (8-0) broke the previous school record of 130 points in a 67-point win over The Citadel in 2016-17. The 64-point margin against Alcorn State (1-9) was tied for their fifth-largest ever.

Iowa State shot 70.8% from the field and 73.3% on 3s, the best marks in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s five seasons. The team’s 22 3-pointers were another program record.

The Cyclones did it without standout point guard Tamin Lipsey, who sat out his third straight game after injuring his groin against St. John’s in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas on Nov. 24.

NO. 12 ALABAMA 90, CLEMSON 84

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon tied his career high with 29 points, Amari Allen added 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 12 Alabama beat Clemson in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Crimson Tide (6-2) led by 19 and then had to rally down the stretch after Clemson (7-2) took a two-point lead with 2:41 to play.

RJ Godfrey led the Tigers with 19 points. Dillon Hunter chipped in 13 points, and Zac Foster added 12.

NO. 17 VANDERBILT 88, SMU 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored a career-high 26 points and No. 17 Vanderbilt remained unbeaten with a victory over SMU in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Vanderbilt (9-0) improved to 11-1 at home against the Mustangs, and coach Mark Byington has won back-to-back games in the ACC/SEC Challenge to start his tenure with the Commodores. They beat Virginia Tech last season.

The Commodores moved up seven spots in the new AP Top 25 rankings after sweeping three games for the Battle 4 Atlantis title last week. They came in ranked second averaging 97.9 points per game to start this season, and they shot 57.1% (36 of 63) against SMU.

NO. 20 AUBURN 83, NC STATE 73

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton scored a career-high 29 points, Keyshawn Hall added 28 and No. 20 Auburn handled North Carolina State in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Tigers (7-2) won their 65th consecutive home game against nonconference opponents, the longest streak in the nation.

Overton also pulled down nine rebounds. He hit 8 of 13 shots, 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and sank all seven free throws. Hall finished with 10 boards and topped 20 points for the sixth time this season.

N.C. State (5-3) responded to an early 12-point deficit with a 13-0 run to retake the lead. But it was short-lived. Auburn controlled the game the rest of the way.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 89, NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored 21 points to lead five Arkansas players in double figures as the 25th-ranked Razorbacks built a big lead and held off No. 6 Louisville.

Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas added 17 points apiece for Arkansas, which made 27 of 35 free throws (77%) and outrebounded the Cardinals 46-36.

The loss was the first this season for Louisville, which never led in the game.

Brazile had 17 points in the first half, including 14 of Arkansas’ first 23, as the senior forward matched Louisville’s total through the first nine minutes. By halftime, the Razorbacks (6-2) held an 18-point lead and had scored 47 points, as much or more than Louisville (7-1) had allowed total in three of its previous seven games.

