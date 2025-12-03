Minnesota hosts No. 22 Indiana after DeVries’ 20-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -10.5; over/under is…

Indiana Hoosiers (7-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-4)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Indiana faces Minnesota after Tucker DeVries scored 20 points in Indiana’s 100-56 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers are 4-0 on their home court. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 3.0.

The Hoosiers play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Minnesota averages 73.5 points, 11.1 more per game than the 62.4 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Hoosiers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 22.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.4 points.

DeVries is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 16.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

