Minnesota hosts Campbell following Tyson’s 38-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Campbell after Cade Tyson scored 38 points in Minnesota’s 89-53 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Gophers are 6-0 on their home court. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 0-6 on the road. Campbell averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Minnesota scores 73.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 79.5 Campbell allows. Campbell scores 13.6 more points per game (81.7) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Isaac Asuma is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Dovydas Butka is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

