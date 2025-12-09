Minnesota faces No. 6 Purdue for conference matchup

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Tyson and Minnesota take on Braden Smith and No. 6 Purdue on Wednesday.

The Boilermakers have gone 4-1 in home games. Purdue is seventh in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 6.1.

The Golden Gophers have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Minnesota averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Purdue allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Tyson is averaging 21.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

