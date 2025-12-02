Mingo scores 21 points, leads Penn State over Campbell 87-76

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Kayden Mingo scored six of his 21 points inside the final two minutes to help…

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Kayden Mingo scored six of his 21 points inside the final two minutes to help Penn State pull away and beat Campbell 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Freddie Dilione V added 17 points for Penn State, which is 8-1 for the second-straight year. Josh Reed and Ivan Juric scored 16 points apiece.

The Nittany Lions had its largest lead, 68-54, with 11:17 remaining in the game. The Camels followed with a 15-6 surge to cut the deficit to 74-69 with 3:13 to play. Jeremiah Johnson and DJ Smith each made two from long range during the stretch.

Mingo answered with a layup with 1:36 left and then shot 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Nittany Lions shot 52% overall (30 of 58) and 88% (22 of 25) from the line.

Penn State closed the first half on a 16-6 run for a 46-39 lead at the break. Mingo scored 15 first-half points and Dilione finished with 13. Smith and Dovydas Butka combined for 21 points for Campbell.

Smith scored 19 points and Butka added 15 for Campbell (3-5).

Up next

Penn State opens Big Ten play on the road against No. 22 Indiana on Tuesday.

Campbell hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Sunday.

