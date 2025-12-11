Minessale’s 30 lead St. Thomas past St. John’s (MN) 80-56

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 30 points as St. Thomas beat St. John’s (MN) 80-56 on Thursday.…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 30 points as St. Thomas beat St. John’s (MN) 80-56 on Thursday.

Minessale also contributed 11 rebounds for the Tommies (8-4). Nick Janowski scored 15 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 7 from the line. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu had 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Kyle Johnson led the way for the Jonnies with 15 points and two blocks. Jamison Lien added nine points for St. John’s (MN).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

