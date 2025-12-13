Minessale scores 23 as St. Thomas takes down UNC Asheville 80-59

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat UNC Asheville 80-59 on Saturday. Minessale shot…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat UNC Asheville 80-59 on Saturday.

Minessale shot 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (9-4). Nick Janowski shot 5 of 13 from the field and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Carter Bjerke had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Bulldogs (4-7) were led in scoring by Kameron Taylor, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Justin Wright added 11 points for UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

