Mincy leads George Mason against Cornell after 25-point game

Cornell Big Red (5-2) at George Mason Patriots (8-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Cornell after Kory Mincy scored 25 points in George Mason’s 82-66 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Patriots have gone 6-0 in home games. George Mason averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Big Red are 2-2 on the road. Cornell leads college basketball averaging 15.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 42.0% from downtown. Cooper Noard leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

George Mason makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Cornell averages 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 8.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1%.

Noard is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.