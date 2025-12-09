Milwaukee visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Nelson’s 26-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (2-8, 0-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-4, 2-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-8, 0-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-4, 2-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Milwaukee after Alana Nelson scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 68-52 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Mastodons are 4-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-1 against conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 58.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 64.8 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jordan Reid is averaging 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 39.2%.

Rita Gomes averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 3.9 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12 points and 8.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

