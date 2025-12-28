Milwaukee visits IU Indianapolis following Mills’ 21-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-2 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-8, 0-3 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU…

Milwaukee Panthers (4-9, 0-2 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-8, 0-3 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Milwaukee after Kamara Mills scored 21 points in IU Indianapolis’ 81-72 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Jaguars have gone 4-3 in home games. IU Indianapolis ranks ninth in the Horizon with 10.9 assists per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 0-2 in Horizon play. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Horizon allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

IU Indianapolis averages 69.3 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 66.5 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 61.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 69.5 IU Indianapolis allows.

The Jaguars and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaguars. Smith is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games.

Rita Gomes is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging four points. Jorey Buwalda is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.