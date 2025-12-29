Live Radio
Home » College Basketball »

Milwaukee takes down Purdue Fort Wayne 77-55

The Associated Press

December 29, 2025, 11:28 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Aaron Franklin scored 13 points as Milwaukee beat Purdue Fort Wayne 77-55 on Monday night.

Franklin added 13 rebounds for the Panthers (7-6, 3-0 Horizon League). Amar Augillard scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chandler Jackson had 11 points and shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mikale Stevenson led the way for the Mastodons (8-7, 2-2) with 18 points and two steals. Corey Hadnot II added 14 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Purdue Fort Wayne. DeAndre Craig had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

