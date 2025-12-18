Milwaukee squares off against South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-6) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-6) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces South Dakota State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Panthers have a 3-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Milwaukee gives up 81.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 7-6 in non-conference play. South Dakota State scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Milwaukee averages 79.7 points, 12.2 more per game than the 67.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.0 per game Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Panthers. Amar Augillard is averaging 9.9 points.

Jaden Jackson is averaging 12 points for the Jackrabbits. Damon Wilkinson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

