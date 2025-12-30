Milwaukee Panthers take on the Wisconsin Badgers, seek 4th straight win

Milwaukee Panthers (7-6, 3-0 Horizon League) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Milwaukee Panthers (7-6, 3-0 Horizon League) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -21.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on Wisconsin.

The Badgers have gone 7-0 in home games. Wisconsin has an 8-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 1-5 on the road. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Faizon Fields averaging 6.5.

Wisconsin averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 9.2 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee scores 5.9 more points per game (80.2) than Wisconsin allows (74.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Amar Augillard is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.