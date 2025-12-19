Milwaukee Panthers face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-6) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-6) vs. Milwaukee Panthers (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Milwaukee square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Panthers have a 3-6 record in non-conference play. Milwaukee has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits are 7-6 in non-conference play. South Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit League with 14.0 assists per game led by Joe Sayler averaging 2.7.

Milwaukee scores 79.7 points, 12.2 more per game than the 67.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.0 per game Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Seth Hubbard is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.6 points.

Damon Wilkinson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Sayler is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

