Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State after Gregory’s 24-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-7)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Milwaukee after Sophia Gregory scored 24 points in Youngstown State’s 90-63 win over the Akron Zips.

The Panthers are 0-3 in home games. Milwaukee has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Penguins are 3-1 on the road. Youngstown State scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Milwaukee is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 38.0% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Penguins match up Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.6%.

Casey Santoro averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Sarah Baker is averaging 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

