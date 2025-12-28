Milwaukee faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Dixon’s 28-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Josh Dixon scored 28 points in Milwaukee’s 81-71 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 81.3 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Mastodons are 2-1 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon League with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Corey Hadnot II averaging 4.1.

Milwaukee’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 47.5% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.6 points for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darius Duffy is averaging 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

