Miller scores 23, Pierre 21 and SMU pulls away from Central Arkansas in second half in 99-82 win

DALLAS (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 23 points, Jaron Pierre Jr. had 21 and Samet Yigitoglu added 14 points and 11 rebounds as SMU shook off Central Arkansas in the second half for a 99-82 victory on Sunday.

B.J. Edwards added 17 points for the Mustangs (10-2), who remained unbeaten in eight home games after shooting 59%. The Bears made 11 of 33 3-pointers, including four by Pierre, and outscored the Bears by 30 in the paint.

Ty Robinson scored a career-high 28 points, Camren Hunter added 19 and Javion Guy-King 16 for Central Arkansas (5-8), which made 12 of 26 3-point attempts including four each from Robinson and Guy-King.

After seeing a 19-point lead shaved to four by halftime, the Mustangs opened the second half outscoring the Bears 16-4 to rebuild a a 17-point advantage with Pierre hitting two 3-pointers and scoring nine points during the surge that ended with a transition dunk by Edwards. The lead remained in double figures the rest of the way.

SMU built a 19-point lead midway through the first half but then was outscored 30-13 the remainder of the period to see its lead to shrink to 51-47. Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers to end his 20-point half.

Up next

Central Arkansas is home against Florida Gulf Coast on Jan. 1.

SMU is home against Cal State Fullerton next Sunday.

