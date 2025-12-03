Miller leads SMU against No. 17 Vanderbilt after 28-point showing

SMU Mustangs (8-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -10.5; over/under is…

SMU Mustangs (8-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -10.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits No. 17 Vanderbilt after Kevin Miller scored 28 points in SMU’s 87-81 overtime win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Commodores are 4-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is second in college basketball averaging 97.9 points and is shooting 52.1% from the field.

The Mustangs have gone 1-0 away from home. SMU has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vanderbilt scores 97.9 points, 23.9 more per game than the 74.0 SMU allows. SMU averages 18.5 more points per game (92.0) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (73.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1%.

Miller is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

