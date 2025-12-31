Miller leads SIU-Edwardsville against Southern Indiana after 21-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-3, 2-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4, 1-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-3, 2-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-4, 1-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southern Indiana after Lauren Miller scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 75-51 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 4-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-0 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is the OVC leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 9.2.

SIU-Edwardsville makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syanne Mohamed is averaging 4.8 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Miller is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ali Saunders is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Loden is averaging 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.