Miller leads Portland State against Colorado after 31-point showing

Portland State Vikings (6-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -16.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Colorado after Terri Miller Jr. scored 31 points in Portland State’s 94-50 victory over the George Fox Bruins.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-0 at home. Colorado is the best team in the Big 12 with 18.0 fast break points.

The Vikings are 2-2 on the road. Portland State is third in the Big Sky scoring 83.1 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Colorado scores 88.4 points, 18.6 more per game than the 69.8 Portland State gives up. Portland State scores 6.1 more points per game (83.1) than Colorado gives up (77.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Rancik is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. Isaiah Johnson is shooting 56.2% and averaging 14.7 points.

Miller is shooting 56.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 17.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

