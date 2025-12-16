Miller leads Portland State against Colorado after 31-point game

Portland State Vikings (6-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Colorado…

Portland State Vikings (6-3) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Colorado after Terri Miller Jr. scored 31 points in Portland State’s 94-50 win against the George Fox Bruins.

The Buffaloes are 7-0 in home games. Colorado is sixth in the Big 12 with 17.5 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 4.7.

The Vikings are 2-2 in road games. Portland State averages 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Colorado makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Portland State scores 6.1 more points per game (83.1) than Colorado allows to opponents (77.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Rancik is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. Isaiah Johnson is shooting 56.2% and averaging 14.7 points.

Miller is averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 17 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

