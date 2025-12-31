Miller leads Lipscomb against North Florida after 24-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (3-8) at North Florida Ospreys (5-6) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on North…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-8) at North Florida Ospreys (5-6)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on North Florida after McKayla Miller scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 65-59 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Ospreys are 4-0 on their home court. North Florida has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Bisons have gone 0-6 away from home. Lipscomb allows 65.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

North Florida is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezuray McGill is shooting 57.5% and averaging 10.5 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bisons. Miller is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

