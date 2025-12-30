Miller leads Georgetown against Seton Hall after 20-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (8-4, 1-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-4, 3-1 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 1…

Georgetown Hoyas (8-4, 1-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-4, 3-1 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Seton Hall after Khia Miller scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 76-74 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates are 6-1 in home games. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mariana Valenzuela averaging 5.5.

The Hoyas are 1-2 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

Seton Hall makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Georgetown has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Hoyas match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Eads is averaging 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Savannah Catalon is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games.

Cristen Carter is averaging 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Miller is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

