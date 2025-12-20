Miller, Georgetown Hoyas square off against the Providence Friars

Georgetown Hoyas (7-3, 0-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-5, 0-2 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-3, 0-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-5, 0-2 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces Georgetown in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Friars have gone 6-2 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sabou Gueye averaging 2.3.

The Hoyas are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Providence averages 58.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 58.7 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Providence allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gueye is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Khia Miller is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 9.0 points and 2.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.