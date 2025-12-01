Millender leads Georgia against Florida State after 22-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) at Florida State Seminoles (5-2) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Florida State…

Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) at Florida State Seminoles (5-2)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits Florida State after Marcus Millender scored 22 points in Georgia’s 123-81 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 5-0 at home. Florida State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Georgia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida State scores 88.3 points, 17.3 more per game than the 71.0 Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lajae Jones is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Seminoles. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 16.5 points and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

