Miles leads No. 8 TCU against BYU after 29-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU visits BYU after Olivia Miles scored 29 points in TCU’s 77-55 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cougars are 7-0 on their home court. BYU is fifth in the Big 12 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brinley Cannon averaging 4.7.

The Horned Frogs have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles averaging 6.6.

BYU averages 75.0 points, 25.5 more per game than the 49.5 TCU gives up. TCU averages 31.0 more points per game (87.5) than BYU allows to opponents (56.5).

The Cougars and Horned Frogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Hamlin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Marya Hudgins is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Miles is scoring 18.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 20.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.