Milan Momcilovic scores 18 points to help lift No. 4 Iowa State over Eastern Illinois 78-53

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, and No. 4 Iowa State opened a season 11-0 for the third time in program history with a 78-53 victory over Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Blake Buchanan had three dunks while scoring all 14 of his points in the first half, and Joshua Jefferson had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones.

Iowa State has won 11 straight games to open a season for the first time since 2021-22. The only other time was in 2014-15.

The Cyclones outscored Eastern Illinois 26-9 the last 10 minutes of the first half to take control and held a fourth opponent under 60 points. They are now 23-0 against opponents from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Iowa State has won 33 straight games and is 56-3 under coach T.J. Otzelberger when holding an opponent under 60 points.

Eastern Illinois (2-8) played its second game against a top-five opponent this season, losing 109-62 to then-No. 1 Purdue on Nov. 28.

The Panthers used their seventh different starting lineup in 10 games because of a run of injuries. Kooper Jacobi and Zion Fruster scored 11 points each.

EIU shot 46.7% in the first half but was just 9 of 31 from the floor in the second.

Iowa State was just 4 of 17 on 3s (17.4%), missing all 11 attempts in the second half. It was the Cyclones’ worst 3-point shooting game since they were 3 of 21 (14.3%) in a loss to Kansas in February.

Up next

Eastern Illinois hosts SIUE on Thursday.

Iowa State hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.

