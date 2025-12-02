Live Radio
Mighty’s 22 points help Mercer beat Georgia State 78-67

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025, 9:56 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Armani Mighty scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Mercer over Georgia State 78-67 on Tuesday night.

Baraka Okojie scored 19 points and added five assists for the Bears (6-2). Quinton Perkins II had 15 points.

The Panthers (1-8) were led by Jakai Newton, who recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. Micah Tucker added 16 points for Georgia State. Ayouba Berthe also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

