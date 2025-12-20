Middleton, Ogletree combine for 31 to lead N.C. A&T past Mid-Atlantic Christian 95-55

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trent Middleton and Bryson Ogletree combined for 31 points as N.C. A&T beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 95-55…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Trent Middleton and Bryson Ogletree combined for 31 points as N.C. A&T beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 95-55 on Saturday.

Middleton had 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Aggies (7-4). Ogletree shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Zamoku Weluche-Ume had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.

Stewart Clough led the way for the Mustangs (4-7) with 11 points. Nikko Trafton added 10 points and three steals off the bench.

N.C. A&T took the lead in the first minute of the game and did not trail again. Middleton led with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 44-27 at the break.

N.C. A&T extended its lead to 60-31 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Weluche-Ume scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

