Middleton leads Iona against Rider after 22-point game

Rider Broncs (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-5, 0-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Rider after Isabellah Middleton scored 22 points in Iona’s 65-55 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels are 4-2 in home games. Iona is seventh in the MAAC scoring 57.3 points while shooting 33.6% from the field.

The Broncs are 0-2 against MAAC opponents. Rider averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Iona is shooting 33.6% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Broncs face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kristina Yomane is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

