Middle Tennessee visits Wichita State after Cater’s 24-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-7) at Wichita State Shockers (3-9) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-7) at Wichita State Shockers (3-9)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Middle Tennessee after Abby Cater scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 79-65 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Shockers are 3-4 on their home court. Wichita State allows 64.5 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 1-3 in road games. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Wichita State averages 61.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 64.1 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is averaging 12.8 points for the Shockers. Cater is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Blair Baugus is averaging 13 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

