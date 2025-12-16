Middle Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State following Simpson’s 26-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (8-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-4) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-2) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-4)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Middle Tennessee after Trey Simpson scored 26 points in Kennesaw State’s 121-66 win over the Southern Wesleyan Warriors.

The Blue Raiders are 3-1 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Torey Alston averaging 5.4.

The Owls are 2-0 in road games. Kennesaw State ranks second in the CUSA with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Braedan Lue averaging 4.0.

Middle Tennessee scores 79.6 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 75.3 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 23.9 more points per game (97.2) than Middle Tennessee gives up to opponents (73.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvin Carter is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Owls. Lue is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.