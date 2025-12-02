Middle Tennessee hosts Belmont after Banks’ 20-point game

Belmont Bruins (3-4) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on…

Belmont Bruins (3-4) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Middle Tennessee after Jailyn Banks scored 20 points in Belmont’s 76-66 loss to the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Blue Raiders have gone 1-1 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bruins are 1-2 in road games. Belmont is fourth in the MVC with 13.7 assists per game led by Banks averaging 3.4.

Middle Tennessee scores 55.3 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 69.0 Belmont allows. Belmont averages 6.2 more points per game (68.9) than Middle Tennessee allows (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Contreras is shooting 34.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 11.6 points.

Banks is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bruins. Avery Strickland is averaging 11.3 points.

