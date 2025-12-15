Middle Tennessee hosts Auburn following Duhon’s 20-point performance

Auburn Tigers (8-3) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-6) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces Middle…

Auburn Tigers (8-3) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-6)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn faces Middle Tennessee after Kaitlyn Duhon scored 20 points in Auburn’s 69-63 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-2 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 1-2 on the road. Auburn scores 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Middle Tennessee makes 38.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Auburn has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Davis averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Blair Baugus is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.2 points.

Duhon is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 steals for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.