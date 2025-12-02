Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg is the AP men’s college basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 4 of the season: Yaxel Lendeborg,…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 4 of the season:

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg was named MVP of the Players Era Championship in the third-ranked Wolverines’ dominating run to the title. The 6-foot-9 senior averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks as Michigan won all three games by at least 30 points, the last two over ranked teams.

A transfer from UAB, Lendeborg had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 40-point win against San Diego State in Las Vegas. He followed with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 30-point win against No. 20 Auburn.

Lendeborg capped the run with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in a 101-61 win over No. 11 Gonzaga.

Runner-up

Cameron Boozer, Duke. The 6-9 freshman had 35 points and nine rebounds in a 80-71 win over No. 25 Arkansas in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Boozer made 13 of 18 shots and hit a pair of 3s to become the third Blue Devils’ freshman to score at least 35 points twice in a season. Duke (8-0) is off to its best start since 2017-18 with Boozer leading the way.

Honorable mention

Duke Miles, No. 17 Vanderbilt; Joshua Jefferson, No. 10 Iowa State; Jordan Ellerbee, Florida Gulf Coast.

Keep an eye on

Ace Glass III, Washington State. The freshman guard had quite a run through the Maui Invitational, scoring 26 points against Chaminade and 40 in a loss to Arizona State the next day. Glass made 23 of 40 shots from the floor and was 10 of 19 from 3 during the three games. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging a team-best 17.6 points while shooting 54% from the floor heading into games against Bradley and UNLV this week.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.