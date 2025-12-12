Michelini-Jackson puts up 22 in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 108-55 win against Dallas Christian

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Daniel Michelini-Jackson had 22 points off the bench in Texas A&M-CC’s 108-55 victory against Dallas…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Daniel Michelini-Jackson had 22 points off the bench in Texas A&M-CC’s 108-55 victory against Dallas Christian on Friday.

Michelini-Jackson also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Islanders (4-5, 1-0 Southland Conference). Jaden Haire scored 19 points on 9 for 9 shooting from the field and added three steals.

Nick Lancit finished with 10 points and three steals for the Crusaders. Michael McLeod added nine points and two steals for Dallas Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.