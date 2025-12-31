Michael Zanoni scores 23 to guide Pennsylvania to 80-61 victory over NJIT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Zanoni had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-61 victory over NJIT on Wednesday. Zanoni shot 8 for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Zanoni had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-61 victory over NJIT on Wednesday.

Zanoni shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Quakers (7-6). AJ Levine scored 19 points and added five rebounds and seven steals. Augustus Gerhart shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Highlanders (5-10) were led by David Bolden, who posted 18 points. Jordan Rogers added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sebastian Robinson had 10 points.

