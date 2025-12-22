Michael Ajayi’s double-double powers Butler to 101-52 victory over NJIT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 15 points and 12 rebounds to propel Butler to a 101-52 victory over NJIT…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi had 15 points and 12 rebounds to propel Butler to a 101-52 victory over NJIT on Monday.

Drayton Jones scored 14 for the Bulldogs (10-3), while Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sebastian Robinson led the Highlanders (4-9) with 15 points and four assists. John Kelly added 12 points and two blocks, while David Bolden scored 10.

Butler took the lead with 19:18 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Evan Haywood had a team-high 12 points to help the Bulldogs take a 46-19 lead at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.