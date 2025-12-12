Miami (OH) visits Eastern Kentucky after Ipsaro’s 27-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-7) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-0) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-7)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Eastern Kentucky after Evan Ipsaro scored 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 90-87 overtime win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Colonels have gone 0-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cooper averaging 4.4.

The RedHawks have gone 2-0 away from home. Miami (OH) is 7-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky averages 79.8 points, 10.3 more per game than the 69.5 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.1 points. Turner Buttry is shooting 36.8% and averaging 10.4 points.

Ipsaro is averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 12.8 points.

