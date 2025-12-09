Miami (OH) takes on UNC Asheville following Ipsaro’s 24-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH)…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-0) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on UNC Asheville after Evan Ipsaro scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 93-61 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The RedHawks are 1-0 in road games. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 6.7.

UNC Asheville scores 74.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 67.0 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is shooting 55.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Ipsaro is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

