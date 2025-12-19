Miami (OH) faces Green Bay, aims for 4th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (8-4, 3-0 Horizon) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Green Bay Phoenix (8-4, 3-0 Horizon) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the RedHawks play Green Bay.

The RedHawks have gone 3-0 at home. Miami (OH) averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Phoenix are 3-2 on the road. Green Bay has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.3 more points per game (66.8) than Miami (OH) gives up to opponents (60.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the RedHawks. Amber Tretter is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meghan Schultz is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Skorupski is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.