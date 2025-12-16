Miami (OH) earns 83-76 victory against Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers had 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 83-76 victory against Wright State on Tuesday. Byers…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers had 27 points in Miami (OH)’s 83-76 victory against Wright State on Tuesday.

Byers also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the RedHawks (11-0). Evan Ipsaro went 5 of 12 from the field to add 12 points. Almar Atlason shot 3 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. The RedHawks extended their winning streak to 11 games.

The Raiders (5-7, 1-1 Horizon League) were led by Michael Cooper, who posted 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Michael Imariagbe added 16 points and seven rebounds for Wright State. Logan Woods also put up nine points and two steals.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 17:47 left in the first half and did not trail again. Byers led his team in scoring with 20 points in the first half to go up 46-34 at the break. Miami (OH) was outscored by Wright State in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Peter Suder led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

